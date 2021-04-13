Carrier celebrates 15 years at Trail airport

Pacific Coastal Airlines has adopted additional safety measures during the pandemic.

On April 6, Pacific Coastal Airlines marked 15 years of providing air service at the Trail Regional Airport. Photo: Twitter @PacificCoastal

Time flies at the Trail Regional Airport.

It’s already been 15 years since Pacific Coastal Airlines began flying passengers out of Trail to Vancouver and back.

The company quietly celebrated this milestone of service last week.

“We’ve enjoyed serving the residents of the West Kootenay region over the past 15 years and look forward to many more to come,” says Johnathan Richardson, Pacific Coastal’s vice president of commercial services.

“We’re proud to be part of the community.”

The service currently operates non-stop flights between Vancouver South Terminal Airport and Trail Regional Airport six days a week.

Pacific Coastal Airlines has adopted additional safety measures during the pandemic. These include enhanced aircraft sanitation practices, physical distancing at airport facilities, and reduced contact points.

As well, all customers are required to travel with a face mask and answer health check questions before boarding.

