Casper Creek wildfire near Lilooet, Squamish now 2,000ha wildfire of note

Evacuation orders and alerts are in effect for the surrounding communities

The Casper Creek wildfire, located west of Lilooet, is approximately 2,000 hectares in size and is considered to be a fire of note in the province.

The blaze was first discovered on July 11, after likely starting due to a lightning strike. Since then, the fire has been worked on by BC Wildfire Service ground crews and helicopters.

The fire is considered to be out of control and is not responding to suppression efforts by the BC Wildfire Service.

Windy conditions and the hot and dry weather is impacting the fire behaviour.

Evacuation orders and alerts have been issued by the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District and Tsal’alh Chief and Council. For more information visit slrd.bc.ca and the BC Wildfire Service website.

