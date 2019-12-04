Castelgar property taxes will increase by more than five per cent

Castlegar residents will see an increase on their tax bills in 2020.
City council passed a budget Monday night that includes a 5.67 per cent tax hike for residential properties. This follows increases of 4.92 per cent in 2019 and 3.5 per cent in 2018.
Major industry properties will see a 6.44 per cent increase and commercial properties will see a 5.69 per cent increase.
Before passing the budget, the city held several public meetings including a public open house and presentation on Nov. 26 — but no one from the public attended.
According to the city, the increase amounts to about $67 a year for the average Castlegar property.
Almost half of the increase comes from the infrastructure investment levy introduced last year. The purpose of the new levy is to create a funding stream to replace roads, facilities, fleets and parks and to save for new infrastructure needs. The total annual funding required for the plan is $1.9 million.