Castlegar and Trail Chevron offering free gas for front line workers

Health care, fire, police, paramedics included in offer

Chevron gas stations in Castlegar and Trail are offering free gas to those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis.

The stations are offering $10 off every fill-up of at least 20 litres of gas for first responders and medical workers through April 17.

“We’re grateful you’re making the trip every day. This is our way of making that a little bit easier,” said the stations’ owner Gurvinder Dhillon. “In times like these, it’s important to remember we’re a community.”

The discount is available for personal and fleet vehicles. A valid employer ID must be shown to receive the discount.


