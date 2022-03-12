RCMP are looking for this suspect in relation to the Castlegar CIBC robbery on March 11, 2022. Photo: Submitted

Castlegar CIBC robbed Friday afternoon

RCMP seeking help locating suspect

Castlegar RCMP are asking for help locating the suspect in a Friday bank robbery.

On March 11 at approximately 3 p.m. a man entered the CIBC at 1801 Columbia Avenue threatening he had a gun and demanding money, according to RCMP.

The man did not display a weapon, and fled on foot after obtaining an undisclosed quantity of money.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male possibly in his mid thirties, thin build, approximately six feet tall with blue or green eyes. He was wearing a blue hoodie, a dark hat, and a light grey neck warmer which he had up over his face.

Castlegar RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident and request that anyone with information call (250)365-7721.

