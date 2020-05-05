Castlegar was drier and colder on average during the month of April. File photo

Castlegar colder and drier on average in April

Meteorologist said the city had just 35 per cent of its normal precipitation during the month

It was drier and cooler in Castlegar on average in April, according to Southeast Fire Centre meteorologist Jesse Ellis.

Ellis said the city was 0.6 C cooler on average and received just 21 millimetres — or 35 per cent — of its normal precipitation during the month.

Castlegar only received seven days of measurable rain in April, according to Ellis.

With the colder weather, Ellis said two new daily record low temperatures of -5.0 C and -5.7 C were set on April 2 and 13.

Ellis said a high pressure system helped bring some warmer weather to Castlegar later in the month. April 21 was the warmest day in the city with a high of 20.8 C.

In March, Castlegar received just 65 per cent of its monthly precipitation.

All the meteorological data was taken from the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

Weather

Castlegar colder and drier on average in April

