Courtesy photo.

Courtesy photo.

Castlegar Community Services opens Kootenay rent bank

Rent assistance will be available across the Kootenays

Castlegar and District Community Services Society (CDCSS), with support from BC Rent Bank, is opening a new rent bank in the Kootenay region.

As of June 1, the Kootenay Rent Bank is providing housing stability services and supports to renters in low-to-moderate income households in over 100 cities, towns and villages throughout the Kootenays. Services will be facilitated in the communities of Castlegar, Nelson, Creston, Kaslo, Nakusp, New Denver, Salmo, Grand Forks, Fernie and Trail.

The Kootenay Rent Bank is operated by CDCSS, a non-profit organization that has been providing support services for children, youth, families, women, seniors and homeless for more than 40 years. Currently, CDCSS runs over 20 programs, including counselling for children, short-term housing for adults and children who have experienced domestic violence, police-based victim services, non-medical home support for seniors living independently, and volunteer drivers for seniors.

BC Rent Bank, a project funded by the provincial government, is providing initial funding to support operating costs and loan values during Kootenay Rent Bank’s first year of operations. This seed funding provides the space and time that the society needs to effectively operate a rent bank while it secures longer-term investment partners – a necessary requirement for the pilot program to be able to continue beyond its first year.

As one part of a broader housing-support system, rent banks provide housing stability and prevent homelessness for low-to-moderate income renters, when they encounter episodes or emergencies that compromise their financial stability, making them unable to pay rent or essential utilities. The purpose of a rent bank is to help people hold on to their housing when times get tough by providing small, interest-free loans and by helping people navigate their way out of the financial challenges that are putting their housing at risk.

Additionally, rent banks provide various support services that aim to stabilize a person’s housing including financial assistance; financial literacy; navigating, understanding and accessing benefits and other community supports; mediation between landlords and tenants; and advocacy for tenant rights.

While BC Rent Bank provides financial support to existing rent banks in B.C. to assist with operating costs, other investors are needed to ensure the long-term financial sustainability of rent banks. These investors include landlords and housing management companies, various levels of government, foundations with an interest in housing stability, business community, financial institutions, and other community organizations and individuals.

“CDCSS looks forward to expanding the services that we provide to the Kootenay Region,” says executive director Kristein Johnson. “By incorporating a rent bank and its wraparound support services, we will be able to reach a significant number of people and play a role in their housing stability. Our office and all of our services are dedicated to helping people who are in difficult places in their lives, and we recognize that healing begins in a safe and stable home.”

Kootenays

Previous story
Castlegar Community Services opens Kootenay rent bank
Next story
Privacy watchdog says RCMP’s use of facial-recognition tool broke law

Just Posted

Cropped photo: Silver Screen Drive-in will be in the upper parking lot of Waneta Plaza.
Summer drive-in returns to Trail unveiling blockbuster movies

PHOTOS: Scroll to bottom for a trip down memory lane to the Auto Vue Drive-In

“This is going to be one of the most difficult letters I have submitted to my local paper in awhile,” writes Linda Grandbois. Photo: Glen Carstens Peters/Unsplash
‘We have a serious problem, what I don’t see is a solution’

Letter to the Editor from Linda Grandbois of Trail

The BC Centre for Disease Control on Thursday, June 9, released its latest numbers for active COVID cases by local health areas in B.C. Illustration: BCCDC
COVID cases jump in West Kootenay city, says BC CDC

There are no local outbreaks of the virus, according to the Interior Health Authority

The fire department’s rescue boat was deployed last week to extricate a cyclist from the riverbank after he became overwhelmed by heat.
Emergency call for help prompts advisory for Greater Trail

To get the man out safely and quickly, firefighters used the rescue boat to extricate him.

Intact Insurance has donated $5,000 to the Chronic Pain Service Project through their Better Communities Program. Sandy Thor-Larsen, CEO Kootenay Insurance Services, presented this donation to the KBRH Health Foundation on behalf of Intact Insurance. Photo: Submitted
Donation to Kootenay Boundary chronic pain service

Intact Insurances has donated $5,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation for the service

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Jennifer Charlesworth is B.C.’s third Representative for Children and Youth. (InWithForward)
Child welfare system must focus on sense of belonging for Indigenous Peoples: report

Watchdog’s report focuses on Skye, a teen who fatally overdosed after years in care

Remi Frederick receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Jan. 26 in Washington State. Canada’s rate of new infections has fallen below the United States for the first time in two months. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
COVID-19 infections in Canada at lowest level since September, latest numbers show

Canada’s rate of new infections also fell below the United States for the first time in two months.

White Rock’s 14635 Marine Dr. has been listed for $3,998,000. (Aaron Hinks photos)
PHOTOS: ‘Whimsical fairy tale’ B.C. house listed for $4 million

Owner wants to sell waterfront home in White Rock so she can buy a castle in France

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service set up a live trap on Ben McGuffie’s property on Quadra Island. Photo courtesy Ben McGuffie
B.C. winery operator throws rock to protect his goats from menacing grizzly

The big bears are rare for Quadra Island, especially in the populated areas

A person wound up in the hospital after an aggressive deer attacked them while walking their dog. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley woman in hospital after deer attack while out for dog walk

Attack occurred while walking dog during first week of fawning season

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

There is still snow in higher elevations in the Kootenays, although the freshet has begun. Carolyn Grant file
Plenty of high elevation snow still to melt in the Kootenays

BC River Forecast Centre issues monthly snowpack report

The School District 70 administration office in Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
Talking vaping with students against principal’s orders gets B.C. teacher reprimanded

Conversations took place at a secondary school in School District 70 Pacific Rim

Most Read