Castlegar couple wins $2-million lottery prize

Sharon and Gordon McFadden plan to spend their winnings helping family

Sharon and Gordon McFadden won $2 million in the BC/49 Lottery. Photo: BC Lottery Commission

A Castlegar couple is $2 million richer after winning the BC/49 lottery’s top prize.

Sharon McFadden purchased the ticket at Castlegar Pharmasave on her way home from getting a haircut, according to an announcement from BC Lottery.

“If it wasn’t for the haircut, I wouldn’t have bought the ticket,” McFadden explained.

The couple was at home when McFadden picked up the newspaper and decided to check her ticket on BCLC’s app while reading the news.

“I called Gordon over right away and he thought it was only $2,000,” said McFadden.

Once they realized they were multi-millionaires, they called their sons.

The McFaddens plan to spend most of the money helping out their family and will use the rest for some home renovations for themselves.

British Columbians have won more than $17 million in BC/49 prizes this year.

