Castlegar FedEx facility scheduled for fall opening

A new FedEx facility will be built near the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

The FedEx ground distribution centre being built in Castlegar should be open by this fall.

FedEx communications manager Meridith Miller says the company hopes to have the facility open by September.

The distribution centre will be built on land purchased from the City of Castlegar near the West Kootenay Regional Airport. It will be about 11,000 square feet (1,000 square metres) and house warehouse space and offices.

Miller says the exact number of employees needed for the facility has yet to be established, but will be determined by what is required to meet the growing customer demand for services.

“The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees,” said Miller.

“The new facility is part of a network expansion to boost daily package volume capacity and further enhance the speed and service capabilities of the FedEx ground network.”

Miller says that in the past 15 years the company has opened 17 new hubs featuring advanced material-handling systems and expanded or relocated more than 500 local facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada.

A development permit for the facility will be making its way to city council for final approval in the coming weeks.


The City of Castlegar owns 39 acres of land near the West Kootenay Regional airport. Photo: Betsy Kline

