Castlegar leads West Kootenay COVID-19 cases as numbers decline

Castlegar had six cases during the week of May 9 to 15

Castlegar had the most COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay during the week of May 9 to 15. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

Castlegar recorded six new COVID-19 cases during the week of May 9 to 15, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

After new cases peaked across the West Kootenay in April, an overall slide has coincided with the provincial vaccine rollout.

Nelson had five cases, a sharp drop from a month prior when the area that includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley peaked at 20 cases.

The Nelson local health area still leads the region with 117 cases in 2021, and 170 since the start of the pandemic.

Elsewhere, Trail added four cases, the Arrow Lakes and Kootenay Lake regions had two new cases each and Grand Forks reported one new case.

Creston, meanwhile, went COVID-19 free for the week.

Coronavirus