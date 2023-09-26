Image: RCMP logo

Castlegar man allegedly offers young girl ride and money in downtown Trail

Briefs from the Trail and Greater District RCMP

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the Trail RCMP will remain vigilant to protect youth and the vulnerable population after a man allegedly approached a young girl in downtown Trail.

Wicentowich, detachment commander for the Greater Trail police, reports that on the afternoon of Sept. 22, an officer received a complaint from a concerned mother after a man allegedly offered a ride and money to her daughter who was walking by herself near Spokane Street.

The mother and daughter suspected that this man may have been soliciting the youth and reported the incident to police.

The officer was provided with a detailed description of the man and his grey truck.

After patrolling downtown Trail streets, the officer located the suspect — a 40-year old man from Castlegar — and his truck on Bay Avenue.

The officer detained the suspect roadside and questioned him; however, the man denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Police say the investigation will continue.

“Unfortunately, in this incident, we do not have enough evidence to forward criminal charges at this time,” Wicentowich advised in a Sept. 26 media brief. “Trail RCMP will continue monitoring the downtown core for this type of activity.”

Certain members of the public are looking to take advantage of the vulnerable population with addictions, Wicentowich said.

“The youth and her mother did all of the right things in this situation, and were able to provide details to the officer that led to his identification.”

