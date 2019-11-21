Castlegar man behind bars again after police arrest for breaching bail

Man was free awaiting his day in court

A Castlegar resident is back behind bars after a man allegedly breached the conditions of his bail.

Police say 35-year-old Andrew Cancela had been released by the courts after two separate RCMP investigations and arrests.

He was arrested after a traffic stop in March 2018 when a man was found in possession of cocaine; the second was in July of 2018 when RCMP executed a search warrant on Cancela’s residence and say they found cocaine and an amount of Canadian currency.

At that time Cancela was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, and breaching a recognizance.

SEE: Five people facing charges after Castlegar bust

While awaiting trial on those charges, police allege a man breached his bail conditions and on November 13 Cancela was re-arrested by the Castlegar RCMP.

Cancela appeared before a judge in Castlegar on Nov. 14 on three new charges of breaching recognizance.

This time the courts remanded Cancela into custody. His next court appearance will be Dec. 18 in Castlegar.

News of this incident comes on the heels of a Castlegar police release on Monday about a repeat offender being set free after Crown lawyers declined to lay charges on six separate incidents connected to the man.

SEE: Crown declines to lay charges after Castlegar spree

Previous story
VIDEO: UBC exchange students offered $1,000 to help with leaving Hong Kong

Just Posted

Castlegar man behind bars again after police arrest for breaching bail

Man was free awaiting his day in court

More cases of fake $50 bills in Trail, online scams

Visit the Bank of Canada website for more info on counterfeit money

Byelection coming for Kootenay Columbia school trustee

The board appointed its Chief Election Officer at the Monday meeting

Rossland mulling solid waste, yard waste fees

After five years at same rate, council contemplates 10 per cent overall increase

Council confirms a future for Rossland arena

Council says studies have shown the arena has enough use and brings great benefit to community

VIDEO: UBC exchange students offered $1,000 to help with leaving Hong Kong

The university said 31 of its students were attending four universities in Hong Kong

‘Actors can play any roles’: Debate over ‘colour-blind’ casting after Victoria lawsuit

Tenyjah Indra McKenna filed a complaint over racially-motivated casting

Infants more vulnerable to measles than previously thought: Canadian study

Babies typically don’t receive the measles vaccine until they are 12 months old

Shatner, Obomsawin among 39 inductees to Order of Canada today

Shatner is being given one of Canada’s highest civilian honours for his 60-year career

John Mann, singer and songwriter of group Spirit of the West dead at 57

Mann died peacefully in Vancouver on Wednesday from early onset Alzheimer’s

Teacher tells B.C. Supreme Court that student was ‘happy’ to watch smudging ceremony in classroom

Case being heard in Nanaimo over indigenous cultural practice in Port Alberni classroom

VIDEO: B.C. high school’s turf closed indefinitely as plastic blades pollute waterway

Greater Victoria resident stumbles on plastic contamination from Oak Bay High

B.C. mayor urges premier to tweak road speeds in an ‘epidemic of road crash fatalities’

Haynes cites ICBC and provincial documents in letter to John Horgan

South Cariboo driver hits four cows due to fog

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing

Most Read