Castlegar man behind bars again after police arrest for breaching bail

A Castlegar resident is back behind bars after a man allegedly breached the conditions of his bail.

Police say 35-year-old Andrew Cancela had been released by the courts after two separate RCMP investigations and arrests.

He was arrested after a traffic stop in March 2018 when a man was found in possession of cocaine; the second was in July of 2018 when RCMP executed a search warrant on Cancela’s residence and say they found cocaine and an amount of Canadian currency.

At that time Cancela was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, and breaching a recognizance.

While awaiting trial on those charges, police allege a man breached his bail conditions and on November 13 Cancela was re-arrested by the Castlegar RCMP.

Cancela appeared before a judge in Castlegar on Nov. 14 on three new charges of breaching recognizance.

This time the courts remanded Cancela into custody. His next court appearance will be Dec. 18 in Castlegar.

News of this incident comes on the heels of a Castlegar police release on Monday about a repeat offender being set free after Crown lawyers declined to lay charges on six separate incidents connected to the man.