Castlegar non-profit’s stolen van located

After a social media plea went out for information about Kootenay Society for Community Living’s (KSCL) stolen van people all over Castlegar had their eyes peeled for the missing vehicle.

But in the end, the alert family of a KSCL client found it.

The non-profit agency’s 12 passenger van was stolen from the 2200 block of 6th Avenue on May 14.

KSCL’s executive director Kathleen Elias posted a message on Facebook asking for people to keep an eye out for the van. The agency uses the vehicle to transport clients and has a big trip to Victoria for an athletic competition planned in just three weeks.

Elias said that a neighbour’s security camera caught the vehicle leaving at 1:54 a.m.

“They punched out the locks on the door and used a screw driver and wrecked our ignition,” said Elias.

“There are a lot of businesses on this street, but after about 10 p.m. there’s not much activity on this street. It is a perfect crime opportunity.”

She also said that previously someone had cut their gas lines and made off with all of their gas.

Randy Robertson was out taking his dog for a walk Thursday morning when he came across the white van in a parking lot on Grosvenor Place.

Robertson’s son Dustin is a KSCL client. He was very upset the vehicle had been taken.

“We had said a prayer this morning that it would be found soon,” explained Robertson. “I found it on my way back home to pick Dustin up for the day.”

“We are thankful to get it back,” added Elias.

Castlegar RCMP Cpl. Jason Olney said there have been two vehicle thefts in Castlegar over the last week. Both were recovered, but police can’t say much more as the investigations are still ongoing.

Olney’s advice is to secure your property, lock your car and don’t ever leave keys in a vehicle.

