Castlegar pharmacy gets 200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

A Castlegar pharmacy has been given 200 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Columbia River Pharmacy found out Wednesday that they would be receiving the doses. By the next day, they were rolling up sleeves and getting the vaccine into arms.

Store owner Ward Taylor said he is not sure whether or not the store will receive additional doses, but hopes to find out on Friday.

He says his staff really rose to the challenge to get the vaccinations running quickly and smoothly.

“It’s great calling people and seeing them so excited,” said Taylor.

“It’s a small chunk, but it’s something.”

People over the age of 40 are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Doses are disappearing quickly, but you can try to book an appointment by going to b.telehippo.com/o/columbiarv.

