Castlegar pharmacy gets additional AstraZeneca vaccines

Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

At least one Castlegar pharmacy will be getting a second round of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to distribute to the public.

Columbia River Pharmacy owner Ward Taylor told the Castlegar News that the store will be recieving an additional 200 doses in the coming days.

Columbia River Pharmacy was one of four Castlegar pharmacies to get AstraZeneca vaccines at the end of April.

You can book an appointment by going to b.telehippo.com/o/columbiarv.

According to Safeway’s vaccine booking system, the Castlegar store also has vaccine appointments available this week.

AstraZeneca is one of four vaccines approved for use in Canada. It requires two doses and currently isn’t recommended for people under the age of 30.

Although health authorities recommend the vaccine, it is currently being investigated by the federal health ministry for possibly causing a small number of serious complications including several deaths associated with blood clots.



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

