Despite the morning fog, Castlegar astro-photographer Stefanie Harron was able to get a glimpse of the rare transit of Mercury across the face of the sun. The arrow marks where Mercury can be seen zipping across the sun’s face, as seen from our vantage point on Earth. It took about five hours for the rare astronomical event to occur. “I was totally amazed that I was able to get this with the conditions I had to deal with,” says Harron. The next transit will be visible in 2032. Harron took the shot using a Canon EOS Mark IV. Lens Canon 400mm f4, 1.4x and 2x Converter, solar filter and Celestron AVX. Photo: Stefanie Harron

Castlegar photographer captures rare celestial sight

JOHN BOIVIN

Rossland News

