Castlegar police seek dawn home intruder

Man walked into house at 4 a.m., asks son about mother

Castlegar police are looking for a man who entered into a local home early Tuesday morning.

Police say a Castlegar woman and her son were awoken by an intruder who came into their house on the 600-block of 8th Street at approximately 4:40 a.m.

The unknown man appears to have entered through an unlocked door, as there were no signs of forced entry.

The man went to the son’s room and woke him up by taking off his bed covers. He then asked for the mother by name.

The son confronted the man who immediately ran away.

“Castlegar RCMP are concerned about this sort of unusual behaviour and a thorough investigation is underway,” says Cpl. Brett Turner. “Police are following several leads but we are asking for any information from the public that may lead to the identification of this individual.”

The man is described as Caucasian, medium-to-heavy build, approximately 5-foot-8 (172 cm). He was wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt, jeans and a black baseball hat. The man had a worn red backpack and a scruffy beard that was ginger in colour.

If anyone has information on the possible identity of this man, please contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.