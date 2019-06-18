Castlegar police seek dawn home intruder

Man walked into house at 4 a.m., asks son about mother

Castlegar police are looking for a man who entered into a local home early Tuesday morning.

Police say a Castlegar woman and her son were awoken by an intruder who came into their house on the 600-block of 8th Street at approximately 4:40 a.m.

The unknown man appears to have entered through an unlocked door, as there were no signs of forced entry.

The man went to the son’s room and woke him up by taking off his bed covers. He then asked for the mother by name.

The son confronted the man who immediately ran away.

“Castlegar RCMP are concerned about this sort of unusual behaviour and a thorough investigation is underway,” says Cpl. Brett Turner. “Police are following several leads but we are asking for any information from the public that may lead to the identification of this individual.”

The man is described as Caucasian, medium-to-heavy build, approximately 5-foot-8 (172 cm). He was wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt, jeans and a black baseball hat. The man had a worn red backpack and a scruffy beard that was ginger in colour.

If anyone has information on the possible identity of this man, please contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Trail police looking for male suspect driving red van
Next story
VIDEO: Sexting teens at risk of depression and substance abuse, Canadian study says

Just Posted

Teck will ‘vigorously defend’ American judgment

U.S. Supreme Court denied hearing Teck’s appeal last week

Trail police looking for male suspect driving red van

RCMP report the man asked a young boy to get in his vehicle

Four fires still burning in West Kootenay

More than 25 fires were started by lightning in the last week.

Castlegar police seek dawn home intruder

Man walked into house at 4 a.m., asks son about mother

Kootenay Boundary emergency alert test coming Friday

RDKB emergency alerting system will be tested June 21 at 10:30 a.m.

VIDEO: Sexting teens at risk of depression and substance abuse, Canadian study says

Use of alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana were also found to be associated with sexting

B.C. high school withdraws notices for temporary dress code

Parents previously told the Interior News they felt there was inadequate consultation over the rules

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors announcer credited with calming crowds after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Mini-horse visits residents at Lower Mainland care home

Gunner turned a visit with grandpa into a major event for everyone at the residence

Women sue former Vancouver cop over alleged sexual abuse during pimp case

Two women claim James Fisher caused psychological trauma during the Reza Moazami investigation

First ever Indigenous person to join the RCMP to be honoured in B.C.

Hawk Kelly said becoming a Mountie was his dream job as a kid

Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is today

International Trade Minister Jim Carr described the decision as ‘very significant’

Mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of B.C. inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Dash-cam video in trial of accused B.C. cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Most Read