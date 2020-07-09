(Black Press Media files)

Castlegar RCMP arrest one man in relation to Midway stabbing

The stabbing occurred on June 17 and a suspect was arrested June 25

Castlegar RCMP have arrested a man in relation to a stabbing in Midway.

On June 17, Midway RCMP received multiple calls regarding a man reported to have been stabbed. Police arrived to a local motel to find the victim sitting on the sidewalk. The victim was later taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

On June 25, Castlegar RCMP arrested Scott MacDougall, 41, who has been charged with aggravated assault, breach of probation and breach of recognizance, and is being held in custody pending a future court date.

Police said in a release that the people involved in the incident know each other, and therefore don’t believe there’s further risk to the public.

