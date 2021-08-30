Castlegar Search and Rescue team rescues injured Trail man

The man was off-road motor biking when he was injured

Castlegar Search and Rescue was called out to help an injured Trail man. File photo

Castlegar RCMP and Castlegar Search and Rescue joined forces to rescue an injured off-road motor bike driver Saturday evening.

On Aug. 28, around 5 p.m., Castlegar RCMP received notification that a SOS activation was made on a satellite emergency notification device, according to RCMP Sgt. Monty Taylor.

The device was registered to a 60-year-old Trail man.

The GPS coordinates were provided by the device’s service provider along with the man’s emergency contact information.

Police were able to conclude that the man was off-road biking out of cellular phone range and may be in need of assistance.

Officers went to the location along the Columbia and Western Rail Trail and found the injured man.

“In an area that does not have cellular phone coverage, the rider was properly equipped with a device that could be used to signal distress, provide his location and their emergency contact information,” said Taylor.

Given the isolated location, Castlegar Search and Rescue was called in to transport the man to a waiting ambulance at the trailhead.

The man was transported to hospital for his non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

