Castlegar teen stabbing attempted murder case moving forward

A preliminary inquiry in the attempted murder case relating to the stabbing of two Castlegar teens in February 2021 has been scheduled for Castlegar Provincial Court on May 24, 2022.

Sasha Prokaski, 29, of no fixed address at the time, was charged with two counts of attempt to commit murder, two counts of uttering threats and one count of break and enter.

It’s alleged that Prokaski entered a home where the two teenagers were. An altercation ensued with both teens being stabbed, and one of the pair receiving multiple serious stab wounds.

RELATED: Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

According to police, the victims and Prokaski were unknown to each other.

None of the charges have been proven in court. If the case proceeds to trial, Prokaski has chosen trial by judge alone.

Prokaski remains out of police custody on bail.

READ MORE:

City of Castlegar eliminating permits for some building projects

Canada, U.S. conclude latest round of Columbia River Treaty negotiations



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarCrime