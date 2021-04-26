Castlegar thrift store robbed Sunday night

A theft from St. David’s Thrift Store has left volunteers feeling disheartened and the charity without a cash register.

Sometime between 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 25 and 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 26 someone drilled out the lock at the thrift store to gain entrance to the building and stole the store’s cash register and the float cash left inside. They also rifled through drawers and locked rooms looking for more cash.

According to the charity’s president Bonnie Thompson, the thief made off with about $100 and the register. It doesn’t appear any merchandise was taken.

“People know that if they are desperate, if they come here, we will give them what they need — they don’t have to steal it,” said Thompson the morning she discovered the theft. “We will give them clothing, household items, whatever they need except for cash.

“We are a charity, that’s what we are here for — to help the disadvantaged.”

READ MORE: Police raid two Castlegar homes, seize drugs and cash

The store is run by volunteers, most of them seniors.

“This is going to upset people, knowing that someone out there has violated this place where we are trying to do some good for the community,” said Thompson.

If you happen to have a spare cash register lying around, the charity would be happy to have one donated to them so they can get back up and running efficiently.

The store will be open this week during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday.

If anyone noticed suspicious activity in the area, please call the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarCharity and Donations