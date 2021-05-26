Castlegar Victoria Day trailer fire considered suspicious

The recreational trailer was parked near Canadian Tire when the fire began

A Victoria Day travel trailer fire in Castlegar is considered suspicious in nature, according to Castlegar Fire Department Chief Sam Lattanzio.

Reports of the fire in the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue came in just before 7 a.m. on Monday, May 24.

The recreational trailer was parked next to the Canadian Tire lot.

When CFD arrived on scene, the trailer was completely engulfed in flames. CFD responded with Rescue/Pumper 1, Engine 1 and Engine 2 as well as 13 firefighters.

Lattanzio says no one was inside the unit at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is suspicious in nature, human caused and under investigation, according to Lattanzio.



