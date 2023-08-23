Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar Aug. 5. Photo: Betsy Kline

Castlegar wildfire is officially out

The Davidson Brook wildfire was started Aug. 5

The Davidson Brook wildfire on the western edge of Castlegar is now out.

The suspicious human-caused fire was started on Aug. 5 and grew to just over two hectares. It was entirely within City of Castlegar limits, on private property. No structures were destroyed.

“The Castlegar Fire Department would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who supported its efforts to contain the wildfire and keep the community safe, with special thanks to the BC Wildfire Service, Southeast Fire Centre, and Robson and Ootischenia Fire Departments,” said the City of Castlegar in a statement.

“It would also like to thank the community and local businesses for donations of cold drinks and food.”

Other fires in the Castlegar area continue to burn including the Upper Norns Creek fire which has burned 99 hectares and the Goose Creek fire 15 kilometres north of Castlegar near Pass Creek.

PHOTOS: Attacking Castlegar’s wildfire

City of Castlegar using alternative approval process for fire truck loan

Seven volunteer RDCK firefighters deployed to Okanagan


B.C. Wildfires 2023

