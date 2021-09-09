The discharge of bear spray and a firearm in the early hours of June 21 in Fort Smith appear to be related, said NT RCMP . NNSL file photo

Castlegar woman arrested after bear-spray incident

Incident happened in downtown Trail

A 27-year-old Castlegar woman was arrested in Trail after allegedly using bear spray on a 50-year-old Trail woman.

According to Trail RCMP, the incident occurred the evening of Sept. 5 in the 1400 block of Bay Avenue in Trail.

When police arrived on scene, the victim was suffering from the effects of the bear spray. She was later treated by BC paramedics.

Police say a nearby business and its employees were also affected by the discharge of the bear spray. However, no one at the business was injured or required medical attention.

RCMP are recommending charges of assault with a weapon against the Castlegar woman.


