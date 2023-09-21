Missing a cat. This cat from Penticton hitched a ride over 1,000 km. (BC SPCA)

Cat hitches ride from Penticton to Dawson Creek

The cat wasn’t discovered until he was 1,000 km from home

A cat from Penticton hitched a ride in the back of a trailer all the way to Dawson Creek and now the BC SPCA is trying to find his owners.

The driver left Penticton on Sept. 15 but didn’t realize the cat was there until they got to their destination on Sept. 19. If you recognize this cat, he’s safe and sound, and about 1,000 km from home. The very healthy looking feline is now at at the BC SPCA Peace branch.

He’s an intact male with no ID. Reach out to the BC SPCA South Peace if this is your kitty.

READ MORE: Giant T-Rex has landed in Penticton

BCSPCAPenticton

Previous story
Update: Body of man drowned at Lake Windemere found
Next story
Property Brother Drew Scott joins WHL Giants ownership group

Just Posted

Image: RCMP logo
Trail RCMP report man in distress, firearms seized

Ethan Warrener was named Trail Smoke Eaters captain for the 2023-24 season. Photos: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters select veteran defenceman as captain

L-R: Deanna Peters, Rachel Olsen and Eric Olsen invite the community to the Saturday grand opening.
All invited to Saturday opening of Salvation Army centre in downtown Trail

Photo: Submitted
Army exercises this weekend near Trail