Photo: Constable Ryder Heim, Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP

Cat versus bobcat fight has police warning East Trail pet owners

RCMP ask the public to be mindful when walking through the park for the next few days

Police are giving pet owners the heads up that a bobcat is hanging out in the East Trail area of Gyro Park.

While the wild feline looks cute and cuddly, it can be deadly to house cats and smaller dogs.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says on Wednesday, Jan. 15, the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a complaint about an altercation between a bobcat and a house cat near the park.

“The house cat was reported to be in good condition after the incident,” Wicentowich explained.

“The bobcat hung around the park and … appeared in the park for the purpose of hunting small birds,” he said. “The bobcat was not aggressive toward people in the area.”

The RCMP ask the public to be mindful when walking through the park for the next few days.

“Please keep your animals on leashes and your house cats (inside) to avoid a possible conflict,” Wicentowich added.

“The bobcat will likely move on from the area.”

Conflict with wildlife that threatens public safety can be reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1.877.952.7277 or to the Trail detachment non-emergency line at 250.364.2566.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Photo: Constable Ryder Heim, Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP

Photo: Constable Ryder Heim, Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP

Previous story
RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Just Posted

Cat versus bobcat fight has police warning East Trail pet owners

RCMP ask the public to be mindful when walking through the park for the next few days

First 3D metal printer in rural Canada arrives at MIDAS Lab in Trail

MIDAS provides access to state-of-the-art equipment for fabrication and rapid prototyping

Rossland Council updated on cost of fixing arena

It will cost $700,000+ to get job done

Trail business completes $11,000 pledge to hospital campaign

Health foundation fundraising for a $1 million Emergency Department Campaign

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Nemethy named KI’s first star of the week

Nitehawks forward tallies six points in two games on the weekend to earn the KIJHL first star honour

VIDEO: Sadness, silence grip Canada’s universities in honour of Iran plane crash victims

Faculty, staff and students from more than a dozen Canadian post-secondary schools were victims

RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Mounties coordinating the gathering of physical evidence at the crash site

Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Investigation now underway and security has been increased

B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children despite mother’s objections

Court hears mother and father’s views on vaccines and dental X-rays.

Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Film crews also go to Tofino to watch black bears snap up crabs under massive boulders

Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

City of Kimberley finalizes sale of SunMine to Teck

Teck officially purchased the SunMine from the City of Kimberley on December 31, 2019.

Most Read