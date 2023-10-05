CBSA travel tips for Canadian Thanksgiving

In anticipation of expected increases in travellers crossing the border for Canadian Thanksgiving and US Columbus Day weekend, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has issued travel tips to make sure experiences at the border go smoothly.

For starters, CBSA says to plan ahead and check the CBSA border wait times web page. Travellers crossing the border by land are encouraged to cross during non-peak hours such as early morning. The Monday of holiday long weekends tend to be the busiest, with longer border wait times — pick another day to cross the border if you can.

Have your travel documents handy, and when travelling with children, it is recommended that the accompanying adult have a consent letter authorizing them to travel with the child if they share custody or are not the parent or legal guardian. Border services officers are always watching for missing children, and in the absence of the letter, officers may ask additional questions.

Know your exemption limits.

The length of absence from Canada determines eligibility for an exemption and the amount of goods you can bring back, without paying any duty and taxes.

Personal exemptions do not apply to same-day cross border shoppers.

Absence of more than 24 hours means you can claim goods worth up to CAN$200. If the value of goods you are bringing back exceeds CAN$200, you cannot claim this exemption. Instead, duty and taxes are applicable on the entire amount of imported goods.

Absence of more than 48 hours, you can claim goods worth up to CAN$800. If the value of goods you are bringing back exceeds CAN$800, duties and taxes are applicable only on the amount of imported goods that exceeds CAN$800.

Bringing turkey across the border?

Poultry products including turkey must be retail packaged, for human consumption, and labelled as a “Product of the USA.” Homemade food or leftovers containing poultry cannot be brought into Canada. When there are outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the United States, Canada’s Food Inspection Agency will restrict the import of some poultry products or by-products from the U.S. See more at: inspection.canada.ca.

Cannabis: Don’t bring it in. Don’t take it out. Bringing cannabis across the border in any form, including oils containing THC or CBD, without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is a serious criminal offence subject to arrest and prosecution, despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada. A medical prescription from a doctor does not count as Health Canada authorization.

For more border tips visit: cbsa-asfc.gc.ca.

