CBT #BuyBasin event returns this fall, live from October 18 to November 10

Small business throughout the Columbia Basin has been struggling during the pandemic, dealing with ever changing health orders. And consumers have begun to discover the importance of shopping close to home, not only to support local business but also to deal with supply chain problems.

The Columbia Basin Trust is trying to make it easier to shop local by introducing basin residents to goods and services offered in the region.

Hosted by Columbia Basin Trust and delivered by FestivalSeekers, the event takes place this fall on Facebook and Instagram from October 18 to November 10.

“Buying locally is extremely important when it comes to supporting Basin businesses and entrepreneurs. There is a diverse range of products and services available to people living in the Basin, many of which will be featured during the #BuyBasin Festival,” said Katie Kendall, Senior Manager of Special Initiatives with Columbia Basin Trust. “By spending dollars in the region, shoppers can purchase unique, local items while helping businesses adapt to changes brought on by the pandemic so they can remain stable over the long term, while also employing more local residents.”

Five days a week, up to six businesses will go live on social media to reveal expert tips, demonstrate their products and provide behind-the-scenes access—alongside performances from a range of entertainers. Over the four-week festival, about 100 businesses will highlight their offerings.

In addition to showcasing the products and services available locally, the #BuyBasin Festival also strengthens local businesses by teaching them how to be effective online and through social media. To participate in the event, each business is trained on how to go live on social media, build social media strategies and tell their unique story online.

A similar event was held last spring and featured 112 local business owners, entrepreneurs and artists, that saw increased awareness of those businesses and increased sales.

A new lineup of live videos will run every weekday from October 18 to November 10, 2021—simply follow the #BuyBasin hashtag on social media and tune in. To see the schedule or learn more, visit ourtrust.org/buybasin.

Businesses that would like to apply to be part of the #BuyBasin Festival lineup this fall should sign up for a ‘Get Noticed’ webinar on September 28 or 29. Register here.



