CBT’s new $1.5 million grant program supports climate resilience initiatives

Columbia Basin Trust has announced the launch of a new $1.5 million Climate Resilience Program with the goal of assisting communities in the region to adapt to climate change related challenges.

“People in the region have made it clear that the Trust needs to support our communities to become more climate resilient and we are pleased to announce this new program specifically for that purpose,” said Johnny Strilaeff, President and CEO of the Trust.

“We recognize climate resilience as an integrated priority in all the work we do, and will be announcing further initiatives as we continue to address climate resilience at a local and regional level.”

This grant program is intended to support large-scale, multi-year initiatives spearheaded by local governments, First Nations groups or other non-profit organizations throughout the Basin.

Examples of climate resilience projects include things like low-carbon transportation initiatives, organic waste diversion, flood mitigation, alternative energy and emissions and more.

CBT say they will consider projects that are on-the-ground or nearly read to implement rather than those focused solely on education, research or planning.

CBT has integrated climate resilience into its strategic priorities by supporting other projects as well, including their Crown Land Wildfire Risk Reduction Program, the Non-profit Sustainability Program that provides energy retrofits, repairs and alternative energy generation at community purpose buildings, plus their Energy Retrofit Program which does energy retrofits in affordable housing units throughout the Basin.

Their Basin Rev-Up project supports climate resilience in businesses, their Ecosystem Enhancement program supports healthy, diverse and resilient ecosystems and their Food Access and Recovery Grants improve access to local food.

To learn more about the Climate Resilience Program and its application process, go too ourtrust.org/climateresilience or contact climateresilience@ourtrust.org.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

