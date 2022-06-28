July 1 in Trail culminates with fireworks at dusk. Michael Dashiell/Olympic Peninsula News Group file photo

July 1 in Trail culminates with fireworks at dusk. Michael Dashiell/Olympic Peninsula News Group file photo

Celebrate Canada Day at Gyro Park in Trail

Looking for some family fun on Canada Day?

Celebrations for the country’s 155th birthday move back to Trail this year with Kiwanis and the city hosting a July 1 event at Gyro Park.

Location is the primary reason Kiwanis’ Canada Day event moved back to the city this year after 20 or-so years of holding the day at Beaver Creek Provincial Park.

The East Trail venue has a water park, large children’s playground and nearby parking. As well, there are accessible walkways and washrooms making it the perfect place for all ages to gather for a barbeque in support of local charities, entertainment and birthday cake.

“We’re excited to gather and celebrate after a two-year hiatus,” said Chris Vlanich, Trail Kiwanis Club president. “We’re also looking forward to hosting all the activities at Gyro Park, a new location for the event this year. The park offers so many amenities, like the playground, spray park, ample green space, skate park and picnic tables — these features complement the event and also provide opportunity for the event to grow into something bigger and better in the coming years.”

Check out the Trail Times on Thursday for more details on the July 1 event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

