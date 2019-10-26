Local independent vendors from Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market will be part of the city’s Halloween event on Saturday. (Trail Times file photo)

Celebrate Small Business Saturday in the Silver City

October 26 is #SmallBizSaturday across Canada

On October 26th, Small Business Saturday returns for its 7th year, encouraging all Canadians to shop at a local independent business.

Small Business Saturday was created by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) in partnership with Interac to honour the men and women who make such significant contributions to their local economies.

“Small businesses really are the cornerstones of their communities. Think of your favourite independent coffee shop, the plumber or local mechanic, or the family-owned corner store where you had your first job,” said CFIB president Dan Kelly. “These entrepreneurs work hard every day to create jobs, keep our neighbourhoods vibrant and bring quality products and services to our markets. On Small Business Saturday, we want to recognize that and celebrate their achievements.”

Canadians recognize the importance of small businesses in their neighbourhoods.

More than nine in 10 people say that small businesses are vital to their communities, according to a to a new study by CFIB among a representative sample of Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. They employ nearly 60 per cent of the private sector labour force and were responsible for 85 per cent of the net new jobs created between 2013 and 2017, according to Statistics Canada.

“Small businesses are critical to the success and growth of the Canadian economy,” said Nader Henin, AVP of Commerce at Interac Corp. “At Interac we are committed to supporting small businesses by providing low cost, secure and convenient payment options that improve their bottom line. We encourage Canadians to join us and visit their local small businesses this Saturday, October 26!”

Canadians can visit ShopSmallBiz.ca, a free directory created by CFIB and Interac dedicated to independent businesses, to find new local spots to visit on Small Business Saturday and share their experience on social media using the hashtag #SmallBizSaturday.

Small business owners can register at ShopSmallBiz.ca for free, joining the more than 19,000 businesses that have already posted a listing.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada’s largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 110,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners’ chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

About the Angus Reid Forum

The Angus Reid Forum is Canada’s most well-known and trusted online public opinion community consisting of engaged residents across the country who answer surveys on topical issues that matter to all Canadians.


