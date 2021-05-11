Central Mountain Air will be flying seven days a week this summer. Photo: Betsy Kline

Central Mountain Air increases Castlegar flights

West Kootenay Regional Airport will see flights to Vancouver seven days a week this summer

Central Mountain Air (CMA) has announced that it will be increasing flights in and out of Castlegar this summer.

Beginning June 28, round trip flights from the West Kootenay Regional Airport to Vancouver will be available seven days a week.

CMA is also adding a larger aircraft that will fly later in the day on Fridays and Sundays.

CMA says its goal is to return to the service levels that were enjoyed at the WKRA prior to COVID-19 by providing a convenient airline schedule and great service.

“We have worked closely with each of the communities we serve to ensure their health indicators and demand support scheduled service,” said Cummings. “We know how much these communities rely on our connectivity and are proud to partner with them on this schedule.”

CMA says this connection is of great importance to the West Kootenay Region especially during these unprecedented times, and looks forward to being a key player in economic recovery once travel restrictions are eased.

CMA has been operating at WKRA since October 2020. Meanwhile, Air Canada has not announced if or when it plans to return service to WKRA.

CMA has been enjoying a reliability rate of 95 per cent so far in 2021 with no weather-related cancellations since Family Day.

To celebrate the new summer schedule, CMA is offering a 10-per-cent discount on base fares for flights starting June 1. The promotion is available on tickets booked from May 11-25 on the CMA website with the promo code SUMMER21.

RELATED:

Nav Canada will not close WKRA tower

Service to West Kootenay Regional Airport not included in Air Canada deal announcement


