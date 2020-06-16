Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Monday June 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

The federal government will extend eligibility for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit by eight weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday (June 16).

The CERB pays out $500 per week (or $2,000 per month) for people who have lost their job or earn no more than $1,000 per four week period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefit had previously maxed out at 16 weeks, having started on March 15. The extension announced Tuesday will extend it until Sept. 9.

Trudeau’s announcement comes amid heated discussions about the emergency benefit, including fining or jailing fraudsters. The federal NDP have made extending the benefit a requirement for supporting the minority Liberals in an upcoming confidence vote.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CanadaCoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teck Trail releases public engagement report
Next story
Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Just Posted

Teck Trail releases public engagement report

Sessions were held in the fall of 2019

Teck Trail supports vulnerable youth during COVID-19

Teck donates $14,000 to West Kootenay Take a Hike

38% of students returned to class in School District 20

Board chairperson said reopening of playgrounds has helped to reduce student anxiety

Deadline looming for Smoke Eaters mask-design contest

Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Logan Terness is looking for ideas for what goes on his mask next season

Public consultation process set to close for proposed recreational area near New Denver

The area would consist of ski touring and mountain biking trails for users

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Zero-tolerance: Top Indigenous leader calls for systemic change for policing

Justin Trudeau said it was important for the families of the victims to get answers

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

Public, media blocked from council meetings in northern B.C. town for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

Creston RCMP officer brings snacks to BLM muralists after altercation

Homeowners also showed support for the three young sisters

Most Read