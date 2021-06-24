Cermaq Canada is taking DFO to court over the decision to deny licence extension applications (Cermaq Canada)

Cermaq Canada is taking DFO to court over the decision to deny licence extension applications (Cermaq Canada)

Cermaq takes legal action against DFO to challenge licence denials

Company ‘disappointed and perplexed’ about decision

Cermaq Canada is challenging in court DFO’s recent denial of two fish farm transfer and license extensions.

“After much careful consideration, earlier this week Cermaq took further legal action to challenge the recent denial of Brent Island and Venture Point transfer applications and license extensions,” reads a statement from David Kiemele, Managing Director for Cermaq Canada.

RELATED: Discovery Island fish farms not allowed to restock

Cermaq is concerned that it does not allow the “humane grow out” of the fishes’ life cycle, which will “hinder the delivery of shared value to rural, coastal communities,” particularly due to the pandemic.

Last week DFO denied an application by Cermaq to restock and extend their licences.

“A number of the First Nations consulted continue to strongly oppose salmon aquaculture in this area, and expressed those views during the consultations, notably for reasons related to the conservation and protection of wild salmon stocks and for social and cultural reasons,” read the response to the applications from Rebecca Reid, regional director for DFO’s Pacific Region.

Other First Nations groups, including the First Nations Wild Salmon Alliance called the DFO decision “very welcome.”

However, Kiemele says it will have “long-reaching social and financial implications for employees and dozens of local, independent suppliers, contractors, businesses, and service providers.”

Cermaq will be continuing to work with the We Wai Kum First Nation, and will not be commenting on the matter further since it is before the courts.

RELATED: Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fish FarmsFisheries and Oceans CanadaNews

Previous story
UPDATE: Person trapped, air ambulance responding after semi slams into car on Highway 5

Just Posted

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry visited the Interior Health region the week of June 22-to 25, 2021 to say thank you to all the frontline workers. (Monique Tamminga/Western News)
Dr. Bonnie Henry visits Interior Health, says thank you to frontline workers

Richard Van Camp brings his storyteller’s voice to the Elephant Mountain Literary Festival’s All-Star Event on July 10 and also offers a talk on writing for children on July 8. Photo: William Au
FESTIVAL TALES: Starstruck at the Elephant Mountain Literary Festival

Joffre Lakes Provincial Park. Photo: Black Press Media
BC Parks roll out new plans for 2021

Angel Air Care Air at KBRH, L-R: Dan Ashman, AM Ford owner driver; Kim Kostuik; patient from Cranbrook; Lisa Pasin, City of Trail mayor and Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: City of Trail
Kootenay flight charities seamlessly connect patient to medical care