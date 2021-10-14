Changes to applications for Rossland grant funding

Financial assistance to community groups will be part of the annual budgeting process

With the deadline looming, Rossland council altered its procedure for accessing Community Grant Funding.

“The Council of the City of Rossland recognizes the value to the community of local service clubs, groups, non‐profit societies and charitable organizations, especially in their efforts to promote or meet the goals and objectives of the City,” read a release.

As always, financial assistance to community groups will be part of the annual budgeting process and subject to the financial limitations of the city in a fiscal period. Yet, rather than two funding streams based on amount, funding applications for 2022 will fall under one of four categories.

1. Multi-Year Operating Grant: Operating Grants are the multi‐year (up to four years) provision of funds to assist with a group’s general operating expenses such as facility development, administrative costs or program‐related expenses. Operating Grants provide on‐going funding for continuing organizations that Council determines provide benefit to the community.

2. Grant-in-Aid: Grants‐in‐aid are funding for a program, short‐term undertaking with a completion date or an event with a start and finish date (may be an annual event). Programs or events must be within City boundaries, be open to the public or specified group and have free or nominal admission.

3. Capital Project Grant: Capital Project grants are available to community groups to assist with capital improvements and maintenance. Grants are distributed based on applications received and determined need.

4. Letter of Support for (other) Grant Applications: Community Groups and Registered Organizations may request letters of support from the City of Rossland Council to aid in external grant or sponsorship applications. Letters of support shall be approved by Council resolution.

The deadline for grant applications is Oct. 31.

Rossland