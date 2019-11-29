Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

B.C.’s police unit dedicated to investigating unsolved murder cases says that a man has been charged in the 1993 killing of a 23-year-old Vancouver woman.

Stephen Laroche was in provincial court in Vancouver Friday morning after being charged with second degree murder in relation to the killing of Vicki Black, RCMP said in a news release.

Chief Superintendent Manny Mann said that the unsolved case had been referred to B.C.’s Unsolved Homicide Unit after a review of the file by Vancouver police. From there, investigators were able to identify Laroche as a suspect, as well as enough evidence to support charges.

Laroche was arrested in Oakville, Ont., by the Hamilton Police Service.

“Vicki was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and friend,” Black’s family said in a statement. “Her family wish to thank the members of the Provincial Unsolved Homicide Unit and all those involved in the investigation that has led to this arrest.”

Laroche’s next court appearance is set for Dec. 2.

