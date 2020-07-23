Chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance says he’ll relinquish his post as chief of the defence staff ‘in the months to come’ (The Canadian Press)

Chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance announces impending retirement

Gen. Jonathan Vance says he’ll relinquish his post as chief of the defence staff ‘in the months to come’

Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada’s top soldier, says he’s retiring.

He says he’ll relinquish his post as chief of the defence staff “in the months to come” after the government has found a successor.

In a letter posted today, he tells the members of the Canada Armed Forces that they remain an inspiration to him and says he has given them his all.

Until he steps down, Vance says he’ll serve the military and Canadians with the “same energy and effort I always have.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is thanking Vance for his service, saying in a statement that he has launched the process to find a successor.

Vance was appointed to the position six years ago, capping a career that began in 1986 when he was commissioned into the the Royal Canadian Regiment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says
Next story
4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Just Posted

Boat cruises by Rock Creek beach, surprising swimmers

Conservation officer to pursue watercraft regulation changes on Kettle River

Horoscopes for the week of July 20

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Youthful exuberance and talent beautifies the Beaver Valley

BV-YAN partners with the Village of Fruitvale on beautification projects

Nelson residents leave a light on for deceased Abbotsford officer

Candles were left in windows to remember Const. Allan Young

Trail Blazers: Downtown was hopping in post-war boom

PHOTOS: Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum & Archives

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

Most Read