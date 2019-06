Consul General TONG Xiaoling had dinner at Ace of Taste on Wednesday

The Consul General TONG Xiaoling of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Vancouver, (pictured on right with Trail Coun. Paul Butler, serving as Acting Deputy Mayor) and Consul Xintao Zheng were both visiting the region this week.

They visited Nelson and Trail on Wednesday and were slated to tour Selkirk College on Thursday.

Wednesday’s dinner in Trail included members of the Trail and area Chinese community.