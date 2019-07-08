Christina Lake car fire doused before spreading to forest

Firefighters credit recent rain for limiting the spread of the flames

Christina Lake firefighters douse a car fire on July 7, 2019. The driver and car drove off the edge of Santa Rosa Road near Christina Lake but the driver escaped with only minor injuries. (Christina Lake Fire Rescue/Submitted)

A driver was lucky to escape their vehicle with only minor scratches Sunday, after they drove off the edge of an unpaved road and fell approximately four metres down an embankment. Shortly after, the SUV caught fire.

The incident happened approximately nine kilometres up Santa Rosa Road, near Christina Lake. An ambulance was first to the scene. EMS workers then called police and fire and took the driver to hospital around 1 p.m.

The cause of the incident, said RCMP Sgt. Darryl Peppler, was “likely driving too fast for the type of road.”

Swift action from the Christina Lake fire department kept the situation from impacting the forest where the incident occurred. With two fire engines and a water truck, local firefighters were able to douse the flames that were burning the vehicle.

Luckily, said fire chief Joe Geary, the flames were slow to spread further into the forest.

“If we didn’t have that [recent] rain,” he said, “it probably would have been a different situation.”

A patch of ground and two nearby trees caught fire but were promptly extinguished by Christina Lake firefighters.

