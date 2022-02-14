An aerial drone shot shows the aftermath of the rock slide that hit Highway 3 near Christina Lake Wednesday, Feb. 9. Photo courtesy of Colin Chitty

An aerial drone shot shows the aftermath of the rock slide that hit Highway 3 near Christina Lake Wednesday, Feb. 9. Photo courtesy of Colin Chitty

Christina Lake slide still partly blocking Hwy 3

Second slide complicated set back clearing operations, says highway contractor

The Christina Lake slide on Highway 3 will likely bottle-neck traffic until Wednesday evening, Feb. 16, according to the highway contractor Yellowhead Road and Bridge (YRB).

Operations manager Greg McNeil said the northbound lane will remain open to single-land alternating traffic on either side of East Lake Drive. Motorists can expect up to 20-minute delays during peak hours, he said.

READ MORE: Rock slide shuts down Highway 3 near Christina Lake

YRB crews made significant headway after the slide covered a 20-metre section of road early last Wednesday, Feb. 9, but were set back by a second, smaller slide Wednesday night, McNeil said.

Specially trained “rock scalers” from Vancouver had to clear loose rock above the slide over the Feb. 11-13 weekend. It fell to them to climb onto the giant boulder, which they split by hand. Site conditions didn’t allow for jack hammering, McNeil continued.

Another big slide is unlikely, according to a preliminary analysis by a geotechnical engineer who surveyed the slide last Wednesday.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forkslandslide

Previous story
UPDATE: One death connected to Castleview Care Centre COVID outbreak

Just Posted

An aerial drone shot shows the aftermath of the rock slide that hit Highway 3 near Christina Lake Wednesday, Feb. 9. Photo courtesy of Colin Chitty
Christina Lake slide still partly blocking Hwy 3

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Jan. 31 at the Castleview Care Centre. File photo
UPDATE: One death connected to Castleview Care Centre COVID outbreak

Photo: Trail RCMP
Trail RCMP ask, ‘Is this suitcase yours?’

Blue surgical masks overhead view - flat lay. Photo: Adobe Stock
Masks still mandatory advise Trail RCMP