Christina Lake teen golfer wins provincial championship

Austin Krahn comes first in the individual gross points at BC Juvenile Championships

Austin Krahn, seen here receiving his award for top juvenile in MJT BC last November, won the individual gross points in the BC Golf BC Juvenile Championships. Gazette file photo

As in all sports, you win some and you lose some.

Austin Krahn, made up for a bad show in Ontario with a provincial championship win in B.C., by coming first in the individual gross points in the BC Golf’s BC Juvenile Championships at Highland Pacific Golf in Victoria Aug. 21-24.

Against a field of 72 players, the 15 year-old scored a consistent six under par across three days of play, 70 on day one, 68 on day two and 69 on day three.

On his performance, he said he went in as always, focusing on his swing and being diligent in his play.

“It’s really about focusing on playing well so you just do it,” he said.

The win felt especially good because it came a week after what he called a “really bad” showing in the Canadian Junior Boys Championships in North Bay Aug. 14-17. He missed the cut due to insufficient scoring, according to the leaderboard on golfgenius.com.

However, that wasn’t going to shake his game returning home to play in Victoria.

“So we flew to Vancouver and I didn’t play any golf for a week and I was coming off of one of my worst games of the year,” he said. “So I went in thinking I was just going to play my heart out and play as hard as I can and hopefully I end up doing well.”

This gives him two provincial championships this year. The first was winning the inaugural BC Indigenous championship this past spring at Nk’Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course in Oliver, where he won the 54-hole Juvenile Championship for players aged 16 and younger.

BC Golf has three championships throughout the year: Amateur BC Junior, BC Indigenous Championship and BC Juvenile (16 and under).

With golf season winding down, Krahn said he’s been invited to play in a Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour national team challenge at Royal Niagara Golf Club at Niagara-on-the-Lake in Niagara Falls, Ontario, then it’s the end of the season for himself.

