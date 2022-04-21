Christina Lake in 2021. Photo: Greg Nesteroff

Christina Lake in 2021. Photo: Greg Nesteroff

Christina Lake water system gest $1.8M funding boost

The funding is part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure project

Christina Lake’s water system upgrades project has received a boost of $1,068,330 in funding from the federal government and $712,220 from the provincial government.

The funding is part of a recent spate of grants to support 57 infrastructure projects across B.C. through the Investing in Canada plan.

The $1,780,550 to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) will go towards performing “various treatment upgrades to the Christina Lake Water System such as the construction and installation of new pipes, disinfecting systems, and connections to the existing structures,” reads a breakdown of the funding projects on the Government of Canada website.

Grace McGregor, RDKB director for Area C/Christina Lake, said: “This grant from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will help build the RDKB Christina Lake Water Utility Service resiliency to fire and extreme weather events, protect our firefighters, improve our area’s structural and water assets and ensure continued access to safe drinking water.”

The RDKB’s manager of infrastructure and sustainability, Goran Denkovski, said they’re “really happy” that their water treatment project was included in the federal and provincial investments.

“The RDKB is focused on a continual program of modernisation works that sustainably future-proof our communities and prevent an aging infrastructure,” he said.

“This grant will enable us to create an effective second barrier of water treatment to service the homes and commercial properties within the RDKB Christina Lake Water Utility Service that will ensure residents and visitors benefit from improved water quality for many years to come.”

McGregor said: “We’re extremely thankful to all levels of government for recognizing that this investment is crucial to the future health of our community and its robust development.”

BC governmentBC Lakesfederal governmentWater

Previous story
Expert tips for World Earth Day
Next story
UBC extends mask mandate into summer, citing sixth COVID wave

Just Posted

Trail Times linotype operators Phil Smith, Dave Balfour, and Milt Cummings, in 1935. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Hot off the press

The O’Hearn-Stone family is readying to set out on the journey of a lifetime, hiking the 4240 kilometre Pacific Crest Trail. L-R: Jill, Darcee, Charlie and Alexander.
Trail mom and 3 teenagers setting out for 5-month expedition

James Dergousoff won the 100m and 200m breaststroke events at the Canadian Trials last week. Photo: Swimming Canada/Scott Grant
Kootenay Boundary swimmer punches ticket to world championship

Left to right: Poster for the CPR fast train running from Montreal to Vancouver (poster: Pinterest.ca); Eaton’s Fall and Winter catalogue 1922-1923 (poster: Ebay.ca); Peter Vasilevich Verigin 1859-1924 (photo: Library and Archives Canada)
Blasts from the Kootenay Boundary past