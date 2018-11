The lobby of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital has been home to Marisa Jimenez’s Poplar Ridge Christmas Raffle for 18 years. Her fundraiser is the biggest yet with prizes, all donated by local businesses and individuals, collectively valued at $11,000+. All proceeds are donated to residents of Poplar Ridge. Tickets are available in the hospital Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. For more photos of prizes, visit the Trail Times Facebook page on Friday.