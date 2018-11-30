Al Pasin (left) and Wayne Hodgson, from the Kiwanis Club of Trail, had quite a bit of pre-Christmas un-wrapping to do this week when hundreds of trees arrived in town. The Kiwanis’ annual tree sale is now underway at Butler Park. All proceeds help support charities and non-profit organizations in Greater Trail. Sheri Regnier photo

Christmas tree fundraiser underway in Trail

Saturday, Dec. 1, is National Christmas Tree Day in Canada

The distinct smell of fresh pine in East Trail is a sure sign that the Kiwanis Christmas trees are in town and ready for sale.

The annual fundraiser, or “Green Friday” as Kiwanian Wayne Hodgson calls it, kicks off today (Nov. 30) with an assortment of fir and evergreens that offer a verdant choice of tree-species and price ranges.

Story here: Trail Kiwanis donates to youth-at-risk

Story here: Kiwanis Club of Trail helps many

Christmas tree sales have been the club’s major fundraiser for many years, so the long-time volunteers know a thing or two about how to choose the perfect tannenbaum.

“We have the best trees you can get, and we try to get the best tree available for the best money,” says Kiwanian Brian Pipes.

“For example, we have Fraser fir and Cook fir, which are known for having the best needle retention. And all the Kiwanis’ trees are Canadian grown, not imported.”

That reminded Pipes that Saturday is a fitting day to drop by Butler Park to choose the perfect tree, because Dec. 1 is National Christmas Tree Day in Canada.

The occasion encourages communities to “Buy Local, Buy Real,” and acknowledges that Canadian Christmas trees provide jobs from growers to farm hands, as well as in related industries such as transportation and equipment supply.

Another thing about this year’s campaign is that a tree – in partnership with annual tree-unloaders, the Trail Smoke Eaters – will be donated to 15 local families identified as in-need.

“They can come by with their vouchers and pick up one at no-cost,” said Pipes. “And this is our major fundraiser, we wouldn’t be able to support the community without Christmas tree sales,” he added.

“I would go as far as to say, that there is not a person or family in this town that has not benefited some way through the donations from Christmas tree sales, whether it is family, friends, or someone they know.”

Money raised helps support over 30 charities and non-profit organizations in Greater Trail, and is dispersed in bursaries to many of the area’s graduating students.

Kiwanis members will be at the East Trail park, selling trees Monday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ontario cop seriously injured, shot during “altercation” between two officers
Next story
Massive, extended data breach at Marriott’s Starwood hotels

Just Posted

Christmas tree fundraiser underway in Trail

Saturday, Dec. 1, is National Christmas Tree Day in Canada

A vote for proportional representation

Letter to the Editor from Dave Carter of Castlegar

Celtic jam in Trail, weekend teas

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

For those who didn’t end up with a brand new vehicle

Nutini writes, “Fortunately the hysteria of the acid spills in Trail has started to wane.”

Weary Castlegar business owners welcome Columbia Avenue completion

Many say it will take a year, or longer, to recover financially

Fashion Fridays: The holiday gift guide

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

California floods recede after storms in wildfire burn areas

Thursday’s storm brought 3.8 centimetres of rain in an hour

Massive, extended data breach at Marriott’s Starwood hotels

As many as 500 million people who stayed at Starwood hotels could be affected

Trump barrels into G-20 summit after nixing Putin meeting

Trump canceled the meeting with Putin over Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian vessels

Reporter must give RCMP material about accused terrorist: Supreme Court

The 9-0 decision is likely to be seen as a defeat for media

4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fort St. John

No damage reported after earthquake near Fort St. John

Ontario cop seriously injured, shot during “altercation” between two officers

The officer has 28 years of service and his name “is not being released at this time”

Canada signs onto new NAFTA on sidelines of high-stakes G20 summit

The signing of the trade agreement is largely ceremonial, because it will still need to be ratified by all three countries

Pacioretty scores 2 as Golden Knights nip Canucks 4-3

Vancouver has just one win in last 11 games

Most Read