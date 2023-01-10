Christmas tree pick up in Trail on Jan. 22

Christmas tree pick up goes Jan. 22 in neighbourhoods around Trail.

You can also take your tree to the transfer station

Wondering what to do with your Christmas tree?

Take note that Sunday, Jan. 22, students from J.L. Crowe will pick up Christmas trees where you normally put your garbage out for collection, and at designated locations within each neighbourhood.

Students will pass through each area only once and won’t enter private property, so make sure your tree is placed in your garbage collection spot or at a designated location prior to Jan. 22.

Designated neighbourhood locations: Waneta Village Park and at the intersection of Theatre Road and Highway 22A; Carnation Drive at the tunnel and at public works outside the yard; Butler Park at the grandstand; Hillside Drive at the Sunningdale “Y”; Bocce pits on Old Rossland Avenue and the west side parking lot at the Old Trail Bridge; Stoney Creek Road pullout at Tadanac; the Miral Heights Park.

If your tree is missed, it can be disposed of at the McKelvey Creek Regional Landfill.

Fees may apply.

Before getting rid of your tree Wildsight has a tip for making a home cleaning spray out of pine needles.

Ingredients:

2-3 handfuls pine needles

1 ½ cups white distilled vinegar

1 ¼ cups water

¼ cup rubbing alcohol

1 large glass jar or other airtight container

1 coffee filter or other fine filter

1 16 oz. spray bottle

Instructions:

Remove needles from the woody branches.

Pack the needles tightly into the glass jar or airtight container.

Pour vinegar over needles and seal the container.

Set next to a sunny window for seven days.

Strain the vinegar through a coffee filter or other fine filter to remove all the plant material.

Fill a 16 oz. (half litre) spray bottle half full with the pine/vinegar mixture.

Add the rubbing alcohol.

Fill the remainder of the bottle with water.

Enjoy your eco-friendly, homemade cleaner made by reusing your tree!



