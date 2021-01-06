Christmas tree pick up in Trail this weekend

Christmas tree drop offs, like this one near Butler Park, are located around the city. Photo: Trail Times

With the holiday season over and decorations tucked away until next year, the task now turns to disposing of the Christmas tree.

With that in mind, the City of Trail along with students from the J.L. Crowe Secondary School grad class will be picking up Christmas trees throughout Trail this weekend.

On Saturday (Jan. 9) and Sunday (Jan. 10) students will pick up trees where you normally put your garbage out for collection and at designated drop off areas within each neighbourhood.

Students will pass through each area only once, so ensure your tree is placed in a convenient location prior to Saturday so students do not have to walk on private property.

If your tree is missed during pickup, you can dispose of it at the McKelvey Creek landfill, though a tipping fee may apply.

Neighbourhood Christmas tree drop offs are at the following locales:

• Waneta Area – Waneta Village Park and the Theatre Road and Highway 22A intersection

• Glenmerry – Carnation Drive at the tunnel

• East Trail – Butler Park at grandstand

• Sunningdale – Hillside Drive at the “Y”

• West Trail – Bocce Pits on Old Rossland Avenue and at the Old Trail Bridge west side parking lot

• Tadanac – Stoney Creek Road pullout

• Public Works – Outside the yard at 3370 Highway Drive

• Miral Heights – Miral Heights Park

