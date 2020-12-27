The REDUN tree in downtown Trail is by the Family Statue on Victoria Street just before the bridge. Photo: Submitted

The REDUN tree in downtown Trail is by the Family Statue on Victoria Street just before the bridge. Photo: Submitted

Christmas tree reflects on 1,548 B.C. lives lost to overdose in 2020

West Kootenay members of REDUN join groups across the province this week in putting up Christmas trees, decorated with love to memorialize family and friends who are not with us this holiday season.

COVID-19 has proven to exacerbate the ongoing opioid epidemic, with 2020 seeing unprecedented overdose fatalities across the country.

A toxic drug supply and isolation is a dangerous combination.

Thousands of Canadian families will be grieving lost loved ones this holiday season.

“We have lost too many to the drug war and hope this memorial will raise awareness,” says West Kootenay REDUN. “We need your help to end the overdose crisis. Join us in demanding that the federal and provincial governments in Canada take immediate action to end the war on people who use drugs by implementing safe supply, decriminalizing personal possession, and improving access to evidence-based treatment options,” the group said.

“We invite you to add an ornament to the tree located across the street from the Trail Memorial Centre to commemorate those lost to overdose.”

REDUN asks all who hang ornaments, or pause for reflection at the tree, to maintain physical distancing of at least six feet/two metres.

“Recognizing that the holiday season can be a difficult time for many, we strongly encourage everyone to stay safe,” REDUN advises. “Get your drugs checked. Carry Naloxone. Do not use alone. Check on your friends in recovery. Reach out if you need support.”

An average of five people die of overdose every day in B.C., most as a result of using alone.

The Kootenay Boundary region has seen 16 suspected drug toxicity deaths to date this year, 11 of those attributed to fentanyl.

This number is nearing the highest number of overdose deaths recorded in the Kootenay Boundary since 2017. That year, 17 people died of overdose.

Provincially, overdose has claimed the lives of 1,548 British Columbians in 2020 so far – 153 of those in November.

“Tragically as we end 2020, our province is facing a record-breaking number for lives lost due to a toxic illicit drug supply,” said chief coroner Lisa Lapointe. “In the five years of this public health emergency, more than 6,500 families have experienced the grief and sadness of losing a loved one to the challenging medical condition of drug addiction. I extend my sincere condolences to all of those grieving a family member, friend or colleague due to this disease.”

REDUN (Rural Empowered Drug Users Network) provides peer-to-peer support, education and advocacy by and for people with lived or living experience of illicit substance use in the Kootenay Boundary region.

opioid epidemic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 has made its way to second B.C. mink farm, no workers sick
Next story
Report identifies challenging gaps in Trail housing

Just Posted

Housing needs report released identifies gaps in housing in Greater Trail and Regional District Kootenay Boundary. Photo: Jim Bailey
Report identifies challenging gaps in Trail housing

A full 63 per cent of housing in the Silver City was built before 1960

The REDUN tree in downtown Trail is by the Family Statue on Victoria Street just before the bridge. Photo: Submitted
Christmas tree reflects on 1,548 B.C. lives lost to overdose in 2020

West Kootenay members of REDUN join groups across the province this week… Continue reading

Black Press Media's 2020 photos of the year.
Black Press Media’s best photos of 2020

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Oh deer: A look at B.C.’s top animal stories of 2020

From puppies to a very special goose, 2020 brought out the best in our fluffy friends

Minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus, on Dec. 6, 2012. Mink on a second farm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sergei Grits
COVID-19 has made its way to second B.C. mink farm, no workers sick

Twenty-three animals died between Dec. 19 and 23

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Shoppers take advantage of Boxing Day deals at the Rideau Centre in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Boxing Day’s shot to return to its ‘glory days’ stymied by lockdowns: Retail experts

The spending spree will likely be a ‘sad’ and ‘lacklustre’ shell of its usual self

Most Read