Tree cutting will be underway near the Gyro Park boat launch on Monday. (Image: Google maps)

City advises of noise and traffic increase in East Trail, Monday

Questions or concerns should be directed to David Moorhead, Trail public works

Beginning Monday, March 9, Glacier Tree Services will be performing tree maintenance on the large trees in the vicinity of the Gyro Park boat launch.

Work crews will be in the area the city describes as even addresses on the boulevard of the 1100 block of Second Avenue in East Trail.

The work is expected to take one day to complete but may be extended.

While work is underway the city is advising of traffic restrictions.

“In order to safely and efficiently complete the work, the road will be closed to traffic and we ask that you refrain from parking on the side of the roads between the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” the statement reads.

“We will make every effort to minimize any potential inconveniences. Police and emergency access will be maintained at all times.”

There will be increased truck traffic in the construction area, so passersby are asked to be aware and use extra caution while driving.

As well, there will be noise as a result of the maintenance. The city says work will be scheduled in accordance to the local noise bylaws.

Questions can be directed to David Moorhead, Roads and Grounds Superintendent at 250.364.0840 or via email at moorhead@trail.ca.


