Detour map during temporary road closure in West Trail. (City of Trail image)

City advises of road closure in West Trail

FortisBC crews will be on site Jan. 7 to Jan. 9

The City of Trail is advising residents of a temporary road closure coming up in a few days.

From Wednesday, Jan. 7, to Friday, Jan. 9, drivers in a certain West Trail neighbourhood are asked to slowdown and watch for detour signs when a stretch of roadway just off Pine Avenue is shutdown.

The blocks affected are 1500 Pine Avenue and the 700 block of Maple Street.

This temporary measure is to accommodate crew members from FortisBC who will be completing a pole replacement.

A detour route will be clearly marked for all motorists needing to access the area.

The only exceptions will be for residents within the closed work zone, as well as buses and emergency vehicles.

The City of Trail and FortisBC thank locals for their patience and cooperation.

Questions or concerns should be directed to the public works department at 250.364.0840 or the FortisBC Call Centre at 1-866-436-7847 (1-866-4FORTIS).


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.
Next story
Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years

Just Posted

‘Mail Art,’ The Met, and music coming up in Trail

Grapevine: Local events for the week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 8

City advises of road closure in West Trail

FortisBC crews will be on site Jan. 7 to Jan. 9

Quilt while you’re ahead

Rossland group raises $2000+ for the BC Cancer Foundation

Update on Columbia River Treaty talks from B.C. Minister

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy is Minister Responsible for Columbia River Treaty

Two skiers missing on Red Mountain, found

Kootenay SAR teams were on the mountain Jan. 1

Fashion Fridays: How to clean out your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years

B.C.’s conservation officers have killed roughly 4,300 black bears and 160 grizzly bears since 2011

Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

B.C. mom gets $368 traffic ticket for touching phone mounted to dashboard

Lawyer says that ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information

Two B.C. men found guilty of staging crash in ICBC lawsuit

Judge finds two of 13 defendants guilty in Surrey ICBC scam

Much of B.C. under weather warnings as winter storm touches down on south coast

Strong winds, rain and heavy snowfall expected to continue through to Saturday

Young woman on the mend after explosion at frozen Cranbrook lake

Emergency personnel responded to a reported explosion in Cranbrook on Dec. 27.

Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs

UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Most Read