City advises of road closure in West Trail

FortisBC crews will be on site Jan. 7 to Jan. 9

Detour map during temporary road closure in West Trail. (City of Trail image)

The City of Trail is advising residents of a temporary road closure coming up in a few days.

From Wednesday, Jan. 7, to Friday, Jan. 9, drivers in a certain West Trail neighbourhood are asked to slowdown and watch for detour signs when a stretch of roadway just off Pine Avenue is shutdown.

The blocks affected are 1500 Pine Avenue and the 700 block of Maple Street.

This temporary measure is to accommodate crew members from FortisBC who will be completing a pole replacement.

A detour route will be clearly marked for all motorists needing to access the area.

The only exceptions will be for residents within the closed work zone, as well as buses and emergency vehicles.

The City of Trail and FortisBC thank locals for their patience and cooperation.

Questions or concerns should be directed to the public works department at 250.364.0840 or the FortisBC Call Centre at 1-866-436-7847 (1-866-4FORTIS).



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter