Traffic on a block of Victoria Street will be down to one-lane on Monday. (Sheri Regnier photo)

City advises of traffic change in downtown Trail

Union Hotel teardown is currently underway

The City of Trail is advising commuters that, beginning Monday, one block of the main drag through town will be temporarily cut down to one-lane for traffic heading east.

Reducing traffic flow to one-lane between Pine Avenue and Cedar Avenue is required for crews from Dakota Reclamators to continue tear down of the old Union Hotel.

“The temporary lane closure is necessary to accommodate equipment needed for the Union Hotel demolition project, currently in progress at 898 Victoria Street,” the city states.

“Traffic control personnel will be present during construction working hours for added safety; however, the lane closure will remain in effect 24 hours a day.”

The City asks motorists and pedestrians to take extra caution when passing through this area, to obey any posted signage, and to follow the instructions of the traffic control personnel.

The lane closure is expected to last until Wednesday, July 17.

“The City of Trail apologizes for any inconvenience this project may cause,” the release reads. “And we thank you for your ongoing patience.”

Questions or concerns about the Union Hotel demolition can be directed to a number of contacts.

Those include: contractor Dakota Reclamators Ltd., at 403.294.0330; site superintendent, Benny Nugent, at 403.988.1156; Tim Porcellato, Redwood Engineering Ltd. at 403.836.9807; or the city’s Dave Moorhead at 250.364.0817.

More information about the Union Hotel demolition project, including a link to time-lapse camera images, is available at www.trail.ca/UnionHotel.


Union Hotel job site, July 5. (Sheri Regnier photo)

